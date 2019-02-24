James H. Clark III Jim died peacefully on February 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness. Jim was born April 15, 1943, to James and Lavonne Clark in Michigan City, Indiana. He graduated from New Buffalo High School. In 1961, he joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged at the end of his tour. For the past 17 years he was the Director of Maintenance for Emerald Downs. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Lavonne Clark; his sister, Sharon Clark; his first wife, Alice Mae Clark; as well as his sons, Jay Clark and Bill Bruzas; in addition to his granddaughter, Shelby Clark. Jim is survived by his wife, Debi; his sister, Karol Blomgren; his daughters, Deana Johnson, Melissa Shineman, Julie Bruzas, Lisa Jones, Tara McFadden, and Tanya Thieme. He is also blessed to have many grandchildren and a close extended family. A private memorial will be celebrated by his family. For more information and to leave online condolences see www.edwardsmemorial.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary