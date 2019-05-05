Resources More Obituaries for James Huntington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Huntington

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Huntington James "Jim" Silas Huntington, 89 years, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, of natural causes at Franke Tobey Jones Assisted Living in Tacoma, WA. In the last four years he had to deal with a multitude of health issues that made just living day to day more difficult. Throughout it all, he remained kind, considerate and appreciative toward all those who assisted in his care and moral support. Jim was born in Tacoma, WA, on February 19, 1930, to Ethyl Anastasia (Claye) and Edgar Francis Huntington. Jim was the last of 5 sonsSam, Clay, Ed and Dave all of whom preceded him in death. He grew up in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. After graduation he worked at various blue collar jobs until he decided to go into business for himself by establishing a hair salon. His first venture located at the Hyatt House near Sea- Tac proved very successful. What would become a trend sending enterprise, he then opened James Boutique and Coiffure at Southcenter Mall one of the first businesses in place when the Mall opened in 1968. Jim married Sonya (Cathy) Sengstock, the love of his life, in November, 1986 in Tucson, Arizona. They shared a love for each other, as well as enjoying the company of family members and good friends, a preference living in Tucson in the winter and on Vashon Island in the summer and a passion for playing golf. His favorite course was Fircrest, located just south of Tacoma although he took advantage of playing on different courses throughout the US and Great Britain. Jim is survived by Sonya, his daughters from previous marriages - Kathleen (Buddy), Valmarie, and Stacey, and Sonya's children from a previous marriage, Scott (Debbie) and Suzie in addition to a shared combination of 11 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and another 2 on the way as well as several nieces and nephews. A shared perception of Jim's character was that he was a good and decent man. He will be sorely missed. A special thanks to all of the staff at Tobey Jones for their concern and assistance. Smart Cremation was responsible for final arrangements. A Celebration of Life is planned for May 19, 2019 at Pacific Grill, 1530 Pacific Avenue, in Tacoma at 1-4 PM. Memorial donations may be made to support Boys and Girls Club.

