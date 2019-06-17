James Joesph Cleary Our kindhearted and funny brother, uncle, great uncle and friend passed away peacefully Sunday morning May 19, 2019. James, known to friends and family as "Jimmy", was born on January 18, 1957 in Stuttgart, Germany to Thomas and Gerda Cleary and was raised in Lakewood, Washington. An alumnus of Lakes High School and Washington State University, Jimmy led a full and active life, leaving a positive impact on everyone he met. Once an avid tennis player and active bowler, Jimmy was fiercely competitive with himself. Later in life he developed a passion for golf, and could often be found at the golf course or driving range, diligently working to improve his game. From cleaning gutters to walking dogs, the list of jobs grew long as he searched for an occupation that allowed his kind-hearted nature to shine. As a G2 Agent for Alaska Airlines, Jimmy touched the lives of countless people, many being perfect strangers. The sincerity with which he offered to help anybody that needed it, was easily felt, and became the reason that so many of us loved Jim. Jimmy was well known for his acts of kindness, whether regular calls and visits to family and friends or surprising co-workers with candy, gifts and thoughtful conversation. He was so genuine, sincere, and always had a funny comic to share. James' kind heart and humor will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts. He leaves behind brother's Thomas Jr. and David (Youngla) Cleary, nephews Thomas III (Fern) and Mathew (Amber) Cleary, niece Jennifer (Joe) Jarzynka, great nieces and nephews Peter Cleary, Madi and Fisher Jarzynka, Nora and Rowen Cleary. In lieu of flowers and gifts, we ask that you choose to be kind and pay it forward whenever possible. Our world would be a better place with more people like Jimmy.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 17, 2019