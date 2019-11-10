|
James Jolly Nov. 30, 1939 - Oct. 6, 2019 James "Jim" Patrick Jolly passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019. Born in Bremerton, WA to Harvey & Naomi Jolly on November 30, 1939, his family moved to Tacoma when he was a young child. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he became an IBEW Journeyman Electrician, retiring after 38 years. Jim was a fan of the Tacoma Tigers Baseball team (30 years of season tickets and the hats to prove it), enjoyed reading from his Louis L'Amour collection and gardening was his way to relax after a long day of work. Jim is survived by his wife Bonnie; his children Linette DeGroot and Brian McCaslin and their 6 children. He also shared his life with Bonnie's children Sandra Johnson, Kathleen Poston and their children. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 3 pm in the Willow Room of the Celebration of Life Building on the grounds of Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019