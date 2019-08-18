|
James Lee Benae James Lee Benae (AKA James Beane) was born 01/07/1953 and passed peacefully on 07/31/2019, surrounded by loving family. James was preceded in death by his father William Beane. James is survived by his adoring wife Cynthia Amidon, Mother Margaret Beane, Sisters Carmen (Jon) Bryson, Jeanne (Chris) McMahon, Daughters Jamie (Bill) Paone, Shawna (Curtis) Johnson, Sons Michael (Katie) Beane, Joe (Ahren) Christopherson, Grandchildren Ashley, Brandon, Codee, Payton, Josiah, Jadon, Selah, Honor and Zion. James will be forever remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 1,2019 at 2pm at Capitol Christian Center 4431 Martin Way E, Olympia,Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019