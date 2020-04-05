|
|
James Lee Postma James Lee Postma, 85, of Steilacoom, WA passed away March 24, 2020 in University Place, WA. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 9, 1934 to John and Grace Postma. He graduated from Foreman HS and received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1956. He married his wife, Frances Ann Huff, in 1980 in Lakewood, WA. He was a kind, patient and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved America, believed in God, was an author, always interested in national and world affairs, science and technology, and was politically active. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers with a career working in defense and aerospace as an USAF officer, a software engineer for NASA/Apollo and Boeing projects and many more. He had a commercial pilot's license as well as a glider instructor rating. He was a member of the Ft. Steilacoom Running Club, Wash. Pilots Assn., Theta Xi fraternity, Republican Party, the Normanna men's choir, and member of Christ Lutheran Church and Steilacoom Community Church. He loved flying, skiing, golfing, traveling, and watching financial news. James loved life, loved listening to classical and jazz music, and loved having a good discussion with someone on the issues of the day. He was a relaxed and tolerant man, very easy to live with and yet competitive. He is preceded in death by his parents, and stepson, Bob Huff. He is survived by his wife, Fran Postma of Steilacoom; his daughters, Monica Legros of France, Cindy Postma of Ithaca, NY, and Joy Honda; seven grandchildren; Michel, Nicolas, Xavier, Antoine, Thomas, Anne Elisabeth, and Aditya and brother, Robert Postma of Los Angeles. A memorial will be held at a future date. Visit guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020