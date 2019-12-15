|
James Lyle Landon Sept. 17, 1946 - Nov. 21, 2019 James Lyle Landon, born September 17, 1946, passed away November 21, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his father Lyle, Mother Violet, wife Robin, brother Tom. Jim is survived by his son Jim Landon (April and Madison), Sister Patricia (Patty) Hawkins who was his best friend and confidant, his fiancé Janet Roslie, daughter Kelley, step son Michael, nephew John, niece Kate (Missy), his grandson and granddaughters. After graduation Dad served in the Air Force during Vietnam. He was stationed in Thailand and then South Carolina before his honorable discharge. Dad returned to Washington in 1970 working with his father for a time drilling and installing wells. Dad became a Certified Group IV Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator and retired after 30 plus years of service in the field. Through the years Dad had many hobbies. He built and drag raced old muscle cars. He was an avid competitive trap shooter and excelled at all forms of shooting and marksmanship. He had a wonderful little farm with chickens that adored him. He also bred and rescued parrots of all types and gave them great love and affection. After the passing of his 2nd wife Robin, Dad seemed lost for a time until he found a friend from years back who had also lost her husband. Dad and Janet spent over 3 years together doting on one another and enjoying their newfound company. They would attend car shows and spent many a night out dancing at the Eagles. Dad was always there to lend a helping hand and give great words of wisdom whether you wanted to hear it or not. We all love Dad and will miss him always. If Dad could tell anyone reading this, one last bit of wisdom, he would have said, "It is always better to say I shouldn't have done that", then say, "I wish I would have."
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019