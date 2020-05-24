James M. Johnson July 21, 1951 May 17, 2020 Jim was born in Tacoma to James E. Johnson and Michelina Spadafore. As a young man, Jim played basketball and baseball at Lincoln High School, graduating in 1969. He was a sports fan throughout his life. A hard worker and local entrepreneur, Jim owned grocery stores throughout the area. He opened his first store, Jim's Market, in 1975 on McKinley Ave. and fifth, Jim's Market and Deli, on 93rd and Steele. A kind and generous man, Jim often extended a helping hand to customers, employees, and friends. He could be found just about any time of the day behind the counter, talking and laughing with customers, with a towel folded at his waist. Jim is survived by his sisters, Michele Johnson, JoAnn Borchers, and Cindy Gradin. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of Jim's life and neighborhood party will be held later this summer.



