James "Cricket" Mann

December 24, 1942 - September 7, 2020

Gig Harbor, Washington - James C. Mann (Cricket) of Gig Harbor peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on September 7, 2020. Born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho to Clifford and Minnie Mae Mann on December 24, 1942. His early years were spent in Quartz, Montana before the family moved to the Tacoma area. He attended Lincoln High School along with his many lifelong friends. He was a very patient and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was known for taking the time to teach anything he knew to anyone who wanted to learn. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Laura, Kay and John. Cricket is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Joan and by his son Jake and granddaughters, Jacey and Carli along with his brothers Buck and Bob and his wife Pat and many nieces and nephews and his best friend for over 70 years, Herb Lutter. At his request there will be no funeral, however, the family is planning a celebration of life at a future date due to COVID restrictions.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in his name to St. Jude or Shriners Hospital.





