James Manville James Bernard Manville, beloved husband, father, friend, passed into eternal life Saturday January 24, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. Born January 24, 1944 in Seattle, Wa, he met the love of his life, Kathie his Sophomore year. Married on January 11, 1964 they lived in Bonney Lake, Wa and celebrated 50 years of marriage before Kathie passed into eternal life. Jim "Papa" is survived by his children Eric Johnson of Wilkeson, Wa, Kim (Rick) Sisson of Tucson Az, Joe Manville of Bonney Lake, Wa, Jim (Jenny) Manville of Denver, Co, Michelle (Tom) O'Brien of Fife, Wa, David Manville of Bonney Lake, Wa, Anne (Kelly) Smethurst of Ellensburg, Wa, his 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathie, son, Michael and parents James E and Estelle K of Seattle, Wa. Vigil and Celebration of Life will be Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 7:00pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday February 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon. St. Leo Catholic Church 710 S 13th, Tacoma, WA 98405.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020