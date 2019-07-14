|
|
James Michael Fahey 11/4/1948 6/13/2019 Mike passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He attended Franklin Pierce High School, was a Vietnam era disabled veteran, and will always be remembered for his unending sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Helen; and wife, Dianna. He is survived by his sisters, Joan Schiemer (John), Colleen Horton, Pat Thompson (Dave); his step-children, Andi Goakey (Butch) and Ed Williams; and several nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at The Roy General Store and Steakhouse, Roy, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence St Peter Foundation/Hospice, 413 Lilly Rd. SE, Olympia, WA 98506. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019