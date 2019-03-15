James O'Hara James O'Hara passed away on March 5, 2019 at home with his companion of 31 years, Linda Davis at his side. He was surrounded by the love of both his and Linda's children. Jim graduated from Auburn High School in 1964. He spent his time traveling with Linda and participating in local shows with his seven classic cars that he personally built. Jim is survived by his children Jace, Paige, Brent and Stacey as well as Linda's children, Skip, Lori, Scott, and Marty, along with numerous grandchildren. During his final moments, Jim's message was "make sure to tell everyone that I said hello." A Celebration of Life to include his "hot rod enthusiasts" will be held on Sunday, March 24 at 11 am at Auburn City Park's William C. Warren Building located at 405 E Street NE.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary