James Patrick Richmond 1948 2020 James Patrick Richmond, a resident of Sequim, Wash., passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Wash., on August 6, 2020 at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife Anna; sons, Jason, Logan, and Chester; granddaughter, Isabella; and six siblings. He was predeceased by his parents. James is a graduate of the University of Florida, B.A. and M.Ed., and the University of Puget Sound, J.D. He had a storied career, including serving as a merchant seaman, a transportation manager in Alaska during the construction of the pipeline, and over 35 years of legal experience as a civil defense litigator and educator. For James' complete obituary, and to share memories and photos, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
