James R. McKinnon James "Jim" R. McKinnon, age 80, born on March 22, 1939 in Tacoma, WA, passed away on June 15, 2019. Jim is survived by his sister, Darlene (Roy) Mills; children, Deann McKinnon-Baumann, Jim (Tracie) McKinnon, Lynn Beetler, and Tom Woods; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Nancy; parents, Frank and Betty; children, Allen, Jay, and Luanne; and brother, Mike. For service information, please contact the family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019