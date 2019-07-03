|
|
James Richard Coile Age 71, of Federal Way. Born January 22, 1948 Kirkland WA. One of the most talented Jazz musicians of his generation was tragically taken from us June 20, 2019. Attended Bethel HS and Olympic College. He preformed in Europe and throughout the US playing the Jazz circuit. Proud member of the American Federation of Musicians. He enjoyed cooking, traveling and the great outdoors. Preceded in death by brother Paul and father Arthur; survived by his mother Colleen Regan, children Nicole and Cameron Coile, siblings Michael, Wendy and Daniel. Memorial service Sat., 7/6 at 1 pm at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle. 4105 California Ave SW, Seattle. Reception to follow.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 3, 2019