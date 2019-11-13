Home

James Roger Cory Obituary
James Roger Cory Aug 4, 1939 - Nov 5, 2019 Roger passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Hadley Township, Illinois, he grew up farming and learned a fierce work ethic. After graduating from Illinois College, Roger joined the USAF. He retired from the USAF as a full Colonel and had a successful career with the phone company and Dex Media. Roger is survived by his wife, Eve Cory; brother, Phil Cory; son, Rod (Kelly) Cory; daughter, Julie (Jeff) Seidel; and his grandchildren, Justin, Katie, Maddie, and Allison. His memorial and internment will take place at St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church in Tacoma on Saturday, November 16 at 2pm with a reception to follow. The family suggests remembrances to St. Luke's Memorial Episcopal Church or to the . To view the full obituary, visit www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 13, 2019
