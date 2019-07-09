Resources More Obituaries for James Richards Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Safar Richards

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email James Safar Richards James S. Richards passed away unexpectedly due to complications with his heart on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Born on August 13th, 1961, in Seattle, WA, Jim's early upbringing included time in both Seattle and Tacoma with his mother, Beverly Unrue Richards, and grandparents, George and Bertha Unrue. Growing up, Gordy and Marcia Hersey also helped shape Jim's youth, treating him as family. Jim graduated from Charles Wright Academy in 1980, where he competed in soccer, wrestling and track & field Jim still holds a school 'high hurdles' record to this day. His hard work earned him a scholarship for track at the University of Oregon, where he joined the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity and eventually received a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. In 1984, Jim began dating Julie Ann Knapp, whom he had known since grade school. The two fell in love and were married in 1987 surrounded by family and friends. Jim spent his professional life as a dedicated public servant, specifically in government and communications positions. Upon college graduation, he assumed the role of Assistant Press Secretary to Governor Booth Gardner a man Jim often referred to as a father figure. Jim moved on to hold numerous consulting and leadership roles in and around the State Capitol. Most recently, Jim served as the Communications Director for the House Democratic Caucus in Olympia. He was a well-respected figure at the Capitol for many years, and loved being a part of our state government and working for social justice. Jim loved being with friends and family and hosted many poker nights, barbecues and weekend adventures with his childhood and college friends, as well as his family. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, working outdoors, playing his guitar, going to the shooting range and spending time with his dog, Otto. Jim and Julie spent many summers at their beach cabin in the South Sound. As a loving father, Jim was present and involved in his children's lives. When his kids were young, Jim coached many of their sports teams and attended every extracurricular event he could. He is survived by his wife Julie, sons Andrew and Jack, daughter Mary, brothers Dan, Peter and Steven and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael. Jim was a devoted husband and father, a wonderful friend and a humble public servant. He will be remembered for his quick wit, dry humor, his kind and generous heart and his willingness to help anyone who needed it. He will be deeply, dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have met him. He was a one-of-a-kind man who overcame many hardships to achieve all that he did for himself and his family. Jim's friends and colleagues are invited to celebrate his life at the Fircrest Golf Club (1500 Regents Blvd, Fircrest 98466) on July 13, 2019 from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Jim's memory are encouraged to make a donation to the (heart.org).

