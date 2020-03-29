Home

James Tortorici

James Tortorici Obituary
James "Jackie" John Tortorici, Sr. It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jackie"John Tortorici, Sr. announces his passing after an extended illness, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 91 years in Gig Harbor, Washington. Jackie was born in Boston, MA on October 19, 1928 to Guiseppe and Luisa Tortorici. Jackie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 72 years, Florence, their children, Joseph Tortorici, James (Ellie) Tortorici, Jr., Christina (David) Peschek, Patricia (Rick) Meyers, and Terri (Iven) May. Papa will also be fondly remembered by his 9 grandchildren, Rich (Jodi), Jim (Aggie) Shanti (Seth), Shelley (Ryan), Tony (Brittany), Jack (Traci), Noah (Ashley), Jessica (Greg), and Lisa (Ryan). He will be remembered by his sisters, Mary, Dorothy, Gloria, Francis, Lucy, Vicky, and brother Mario and 18 great-grandchildren. Jackie was predeceased by his brothers, Sal, Gus, and Frankie, and his sister Margaret and granddaughter, Yarrow. Jackie will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. James proudly served in the US Navy from 1946-1950. He worked road construction for Utility Construction and for J.D. Shotwell. He worked as a stevedore (longshoreman) and was a proud member of the ILWU Local #23 for 36 years. Memorial donations may be made to? Mary Bridge Children's Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020
