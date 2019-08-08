Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
100 Timber Ridge Way NW
Issaquah, WA
James W . Davis Jim, age 83, passed away June 10, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, Nadyne of 63 years; a sister, Maureen Whurman; and his four children, sons, Jim and Ted Davis and daughters, Wendy Neto and Keily Derrick. His favorite pastimes were boating, fishing and being with his beloved eleven grandchildren. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 1 p.m. at 100 Timber Ridge Way NW, Issaquah, WA 98027
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 8, 2019
