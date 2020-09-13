James W Schatz In the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2020, the bright light that was the life of James W Schatz diminished as he peacefully passed away with his family at his side. We say dimmed, not died since he will remain in the minds and hearts of his family and friends forever. When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. "Miss mebut let me go." Jim was born July 13, 1939 to John and Mary Schatz in Bismarck ND. They soon relocated to Tacoma WA. After High School he served 2 years active duty in the US Navy and 4 years in the reserves. He graduated with a BA from the University of Puget Sound and retired from Boeing after 33 years. Jim, Jimmy, Pop, Papa will always be remembered for his large smile, many friends, love of the outdoors, time at his property on the Hood Canal, sports (of course the Seahawks), cruising, cribbage, poker with the gang and especially for the everlasting love of his wife Joanne, sons Willie (Dawna), Corey (Andi), Kevin, step-kids Ron (Michelle) McCoy, Mic (Kathie) McCoy, Toni Bittner, 13 grandkids and 2 great grand kids. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the ICU staff at Good Samaritan Hospital for their attentiveness and loving care. A viewing will be held at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup Tuesday Sept 15th 12 4 pm, powersfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Jim's Name to the Swiss Sportsman Club of Tacoma and the Puyallup Elks. From Papa, "Where's my Hug"