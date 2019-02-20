James William Bell James William "Bill" Bell passed into the presence of his Lord Jesus on February 11, 2019 at his Auburn home. Bill was born on January 16, 1953 in Walla Walla, WA to James and Betty Bell. Bill married Joyce Jerman on June 9, 1979 and they lived almost 40 years together in Auburn. Bill was retired from The Boeing Company and enjoyed being "Papa Day Care" for the past 10 years. He loved to fish and camp but his favorite past time was taking care of his 3 youngest grandchildren. He considered it a privilege to be able to spend so much time with them. Bill is preceded in death by two daughters Letitia and Lisa Bell and his father James. He is survived by his wife Joyce; mother Betty Bell; daughters Carmon Bell and Milissa Hardy (Cameron); sons Jeff (Jessica) Bell and Jim (Afton) Bell; and grandchildren Hailey, Thor, Scarlet, Lindsay, Austin, Kaeden, Amber and Ryan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. It is with deep earthly sorrow and great heavenly joy that we will make our final good-by to Bill on February 22, 2019 at the Yahn & Son Funeral Home at 55 West Valley Hwy, Auburn, WA. Viewing will be at 11:00 am and services will begin at noon. Burial will follow immediately after at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn with a reception shortly after at 5010 South G Street, Tacoma WA.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary