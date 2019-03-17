Resources More Obituaries for James Ryan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James W.M. Ryan

Obituary Condolences Flowers James W.M. Ryan 3-9-1966 - 2-4-2019 James passed away painlessly and peacefully in Seattle after an eight-week fight with afflictions which finally overwhelmed the best defenses his will and medical science could employ. James was born to William F. and Barbara M. Ryan (nee McGregor), when the family was stationed at Larson USAF Base, Moses Lake, Grant County, Washington. Subsequent isolated tours for his dad in Korea and Vietnam saw james and Barbara living in Tacoma, mitigated by accompanied tours at Homestead AFB, Florida, Charleston AFB, South Carolina, Scott AFB Illinois, and finally Nellis AFB, Nevada. It was while at this location that James, now twelve years old, was enrolled in a private boarding school in Pennsylvania, from which he graduated at age eighteen. His dad retired from the USAF as the family moved to Sullivans Island, South Carolina, where they remained some two years before making a final move to Steilacoom, Washington. James had previously declined to continue his formal education in college, opting to sample life without the benefit a college degree would confer; however, he soon come to acknowledge that error, and was accepted into the Army ROTC program at Central Washington University, from which he graduated with a degree in International Relations and a Reserve officers commission as a second Lieutenant. As part of that obligation, he was selected for the Intelligence Corps, and attended the required school at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, for six months. Thereafter, while fulfilling his Army Reserve duties, James lived in Seattle, employed by a company specializing in the (then) new business supply method known as "Just in Time" delivery, whereby old supply systems and large warehouses became obsolete when converted to the computerized system. He was frequently out of town, making presentations and demonstrating the advantages of this program, and subsequently, developing the criteria for it's implementation for a specific business environment. He was one of the first salaried employees enjoying a work-from-home status as that idea gained acceptance nationwide. By this time he had achieved the rank of captain in the Army Reserve, and been offered a permanent commission, which he declined. Also, during this period he met Timothy Licos, the person who was to become his life-long companion, and they were married in Oregon on June 30, 2014, thereafter making their permanent residence in the Queen Anne section of Seattle from which they periodically wrenched themselves away to sample the delights of Las Vegas, Nevada, - not the least of which was the large hotel swimming pools bathed in the light of perfect pool weather, good companany, and azure blue skies, with waiters on call whenever and wherever needed. James also enjoyed trips to England to visit relatives there and others who are equally saddened by his loss, as are his many friends in Seattle and Steilacoom. At his request, a simple cremation and no other special observations will be conducted. He is survived by his father W.F. Ryan; his partner, T.F. Licos, both of whom wish to convey their sincere appreciation of the ICU team at Swedish Broadway Hospital, Seattle, who did so much, so well, for so long.

