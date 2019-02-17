James Wuori James Wuori, 76 passed away Jan. 26th, 2019 from diabetes and heart disease. He was preceeded in death by his parents and beloved daughter Lynell. Jim was born and raised with his sister Cheryl Wuori Matteucci in Astoria Oregon. After graduating from Oregon State University in 1965 he met and married Ardyth Carter and moved to the Seattle area where they raised Lynell Wuori Swayze and Nicholas Wuori. Jim worked as a software programmer for Boeing, CCI and King County System Services where he retired in 2008. Jim loved playing all sports but his favorite was racketball. He also enjoyed gardening, refinishing old furniture, clam digging and most of all his grandchildren Jeffrey Swayze, Kyle Swayze, Tanner Swayze, Breanna Wuori Hostetler, Jessica Wuori and great grandchild Noah James Hostetler. As requested by Jim there will be no funeral services but a private service for his immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Am. or .

