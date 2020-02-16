|
Jan Post Dec.17,1925Feb10,2020 Janice "Jan" Rose (Woodin) Post, age 94, passed away on February 10, 2020, 3 days after her 72nd wedding anniversary. She was born in Yakima, WA, to Jason and Rossie Woodin. She was proceeded in death by sisters Helen Lomax and Ruth Lemcke, brothers Roy and Bobby Woodin, and is survived by husband Gerald (Jerry) Post, brother Dick Woodin, children Jason (Pamela) Post, Christopher Post, Laurie (David) Simmons, Jennifer (Tully) Hammill, 10 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Jan grew up in Harrah, and graduated from Wapato High School in 1944. During the war years she lived for a short time in Renton, as a riveter for Boeing (an actual "Rosie the Riveter"). She met the love of her life, Jerry, in 1945 in the cafeteria line at Central Washington State College. They were married on February 7, 1948. She earned a BA Ed. and had a 5-year career as a school teacher, followed by more than a 25-year career as a piano teacher while raising 4 children. Jan and Jerry lived in Sunnyside, Longview, Renton, Newberg (OR), North Bend, Allyn, and finally at Wesley Lea Hill, Auburn, WA. They served in a church wherever they lived, lastly at Auburn First United Methodist Church. They had 6 progressively larger motor homes from 1986 to 2005, travels included Alaska, Branson, MO, Gulf Shores, AL, all across the Southwest as far as the Sea of Cortes and 15 winters in AZ. Jan suffered from macular degeneration for the last 25 years but it didn't stop her from gardening, playing the piano, golfing, and being an avid "reader" thanks to the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library. She had a remarkable memory, especially for people's names whom she recognized by voice, an insatiable curiosity for the world around her, and a sweet gentle spirit. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM, March 7, 2020, at Wesley Leah Hill, 32049 109th Place S.E., Auburn, WA 98092. Donations may be made in her name to the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020