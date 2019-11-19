|
Jan "Bubbe" Susan Zidell-Dahl Jan passed away at home embraced by loved ones on November 15th, 2019. Jan was born in Portland, OR to the late Arline & Jack Zidell on October 28th, 1952. Her family resided in Tacoma, WA, where she graduated from Wilson High School and subsequently Western Washington University. After teaching in Australia, Jan enjoyed a 40-year teaching career in Bethel School district. Jan was a devoted single mother and beloved friend to all who were fortunate enough to meet her. She was a unique individual whose genuine kindness, concern and love for her fellow human being was unwavering. Jan enjoyed running, reading, gardening, attending the theater and watching football games. She developed a passion for democratic campaigning and advocating for social justice, equality and education. Jan is survived by her son Dr. Aaron Dahl, his wife Iliana, their daughter Penny; her sister Peggy Zidell-Harvey and her husband Wayne Harvey; her nieces Amy, Jessica and Dorit, and nephew Adam; her stepmother Raquel Zidell. Her brother Jed preceded her in death. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 20th, at 11:00 am at Ahavai Shalom Cemetery located at 9323 SW 1st Ave, Portland, OR 97219. A gathering will follow at Congregation Neveh Shalom in Portland. There will also be a memorial service for Jan in Gig Harbor, date TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Jan Dahl Memorial Scholarship at any Key Bank.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 19, 2019