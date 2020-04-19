Jane Louise Knapp Jane Louise Knapp was born December 13, 1927 to Mary Carolyn and Edward L. Hagen in Aberdeen, WA. They settled in Tacoma in 1935 where she attended Stadium High School and graduated from the University of Puget Sound. Jane met her husband, Jack W. Knapp at UPS when he returned from serving in the Air Force. They were married after graduation in 1949. Jane worked as a Social Worker for the State of Washington Department of Welfare. Jane was very active in the community. She was involved with the Tacoma Symphony Women, Tacoma Campfire Board, Activities Council of the Tacoma Art Museum and Chapter C, PEO. She belonged to the Harriet Deering Orthopedic Guild, Petal Pushers Garden Club, Antiques Study Club, an investment group and she was very active in her sorority Pi Beta Phi, Fircrest Golf Club and Christ Episcopal Church in Tacoma. Jane loved to travel and had opportunities to visit Scotland, South Africa, Spain and Ireland with the Fircrest Golf Club. She and her husband, Jack, enjoyed winters in Palm Desert with the many friends they made there and summers at their cabin in the South Sound surrounded by family. Jane was a very proud grandmother of seven. She enjoyed golfing, skiing, gardening, knitting and sewing. Jane possessed a positive and giving nature who brought joy and happiness to all those lucky enough to have known and loved her. Our family is so thankful for all the memories she has given us, for the beauty she added to our days, the words of wisdom we will always carry with us, the amazing life lessons she taught us through a calm spirit and the special love she poured out onto us. She was an amazing example of how to find the beauty and goodness in everyone and everything. Jane will be greatly missed. May her loving spirit and zest for life live on in us and memories of her continue to warm our hearts. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 69 years, Jack W. Knapp Sr.; her son, Jack W. Knapp Jr.; her grandson, Michael Broberg and son-in-law, Jim Richards. Jane is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Mark) Broberg of Wenatchee; Julie Richards of University Place; and grandchildren, Katie, Scott, and Curtis Broberg of Wenatchee; Andrew and Mary Richards of University Place and Jack (Kristian) Richards of Seattle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Christ Episcopal Church, Tacoma, or to the Knapp Family Endowed Scholarship at the University of Puget Sound at www.pugetsound.edu/restrictedgifts or by mail: Knapp Family Endowed Scholarship, C/O Office of Donor Relations CMB 1011, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA 98416-1011.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.