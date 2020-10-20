Jane Peterson
December 23, 1956 - October 15, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Early Thursday morning October 15th, Jane Peterson, 63, of Tacoma, passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Jane was born December 23, 1956, in Prescott, Massachusetts, She was a recent transplant from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, where she spent most of her life as a respiratory therapist. She worked part-time for the Tacoma Public Library. She loved life, her family, EQC, and the New England Patriots.
She leaves behind her two sisters, Amy Peterson Owens and Mary Barrows, both of Massachusetts, her brothers-in-law, "the two Jims", her son David, daughter-in-law Alecia, and granddaughter Abigail, of Tacoma, nieces, Corrie Owens, and Katie Millward-Barrows, her children Lily, Audrey and Danny, nephews, Peter, and Lee, whom she resided with, along with numerous friends on both sides of the country.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed, and very dear."
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to National Fibromyalgia Association or a charity of your choice
.