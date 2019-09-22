|
Jane Standfill Our beloved mother was born May 23, 1942 in Manzanola Colorado and taken from us September 12, 2019. She grew up in Pueblo Colorado along with her 4 siblings. She married Billy Standfill in Raton New Mexico in 1957. With two young boys they moved out to Seattle and settled into family life. Mom started a daycare and those kids calls her Grandma Jane. Mom and dad retired to their home Eatonville where she spent her time puttering in her yard, scrapbooking, loving her dogs and spending time with dad and the family. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Goldie Steir, brothers Sonny and Jim Steir, son Don Standfill, grandson Corey Standfill. She is survived by her husband Billy Standfill, sister Janet Weldon, brother Jack Steir, sons Cliff Standfill & Tom Standfill (Nita), daughter Gidgette Chesley (Warren), step-daughter Pamela Sterner (Doug), 13 grandkids, and 11 great grand children. Service and scrapbook viewing will be Friday September 27, 2019 at Yahn and Sons funeral home at 55 W Valley Highway South Auburn, Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019