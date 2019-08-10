|
Janet Elizabeth Gratzer September 14, 1942 July 30, 2019 A messenger of JOY. Janet was born in Seattle, WA to parents Charles Siverly and Juliette Gervais. Her childhood was nomadic with an adventurous father moving to various towns throughout Washington and Oregon. He gave her the gifts of a positive spirit and dreaming big. Janet graduated from Central Valley High and furthered her education at Gonzaga University and Pacific Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude. She is a devout Catholic serving the Lord and instilling in her family the greatest importance of a relationship with God. She is a natural and compassionate listener, healer and care provider who spent her career in the medical field; always helping others. As a resourceful, self-taught investor Janet made savvy decisions building wealth to support numerous interests and philanthropies. Janet also shares her love of music and the arts, nature and gardening, books and reading, travel, animals, fast cars, crafts and sewing. For many years she fought a fierce battle against cancer and Parkinson's with unending joy, perseverance and grace. "All you have to do is meet one such shining person and you know that she is surely the goal of humanity and the delight of God." Richard Rohr She is survived by her children Candace (Mike) Ditter, Melanie (Chris) Knox, Christopher (Mary) Waiss, Rick, Rod (Charlotte); grandchildren, Amy, Chad, Mack, Gracie, Foxx, Dash, Kevin, Kristin, Christopher and Casey; sister, Louise Schanz and nephews, Russell and Brian. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10:00am at St. Nicholas Catholic Parish, Gig Harbor, WA with a reception to follow. Father Mark Guzman will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jan's joyous life. The family would like to thank Sound Vista Village and Franciscan Hospice for loving, compassionate care and Gaffney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Catholic Community Services, 1323 Yakima AVE, Tacoma, WA 98405 or Franciscan Hospice, 2901 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 10, 2019