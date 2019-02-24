Janet Herrington After a 25 year battle and with her family at her bedside, Janet Herrington passed away peacefully in Puyallup Sun. Feb. 10th, from the prolonged effects of M.S. Janet was born and raised in Vancouver. She met her future husband, Jon, in Jr. High, where they began a relationship that would last over 60 years. After graduating from W.S.U. Janet taught 1st grade in Portland, Seattle and Parkland before taking time off to raise a family. After filling the role of "World Class Mom" Janet returned to teaching 1st and 2nd grade. She taught at Firgrove, Pope, and Hunt elementaries in Puyallup. Janet excelled in the art of teaching reading. Her welcoming personality and quiet, calming way with children helped her students enjoy school and get their education started on the right foot. This resulted in parents frequently requesting their child be placed in her class. After 18 years the effects of the mounting M.S. finally forced her to retire from teaching. Her last years were spent with grandchild activities, reading, bird watching hiking, growing flowers and taking day trips with her husband of 54 years, Jon. In lieu of a church service, the family will hold a private service. Janet is survived by her husband Jon, mother DeLona Moore (101) of Vancouver, Sister Nancy Summet of Lacy. Three daughters, Kara (Kelton) Graham Krissa (Jay) Cardwell of Puyallup and Marna (Doug) Herrington of Portland. Four grandchildren, McKenna and Emily Cardwell and Scott and C.J. Brewer of Puyallup. She was preceded in death by her father Jack Moore of Vancouver.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 24, 2019