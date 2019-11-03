|
|
Janet Hudak June 16, 1941 - Sept. 15, 2019 Janet Jean Hudak passed away at home on September 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born June 16, 1941, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and was the first born to Lawrence and Alice "Jean" Freeman. Janet is survived by her husband, Larry Hudak; her three children Renée (Lance Abelsen), Steve (Barbara Whitmore), and Andrew (Marisha Doan) Hudak; and her two brothers Elliott (Diane Larsen-Freeman) and Larry (Elizabeth Belknap) Freeman. She will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren, four nephews, great-nephew, and two great-nieces. Janet grew up in Ann Arbor and attended University of Michigan where she met her husband Larry. They married in 1964. After living in Yuma, AZ and Philadelphia, PA, they moved to Tacoma, WA in 1969. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Slovenian Hall, 2306 N. 30th Street, Tacoma, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (). For further information, please visit www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019