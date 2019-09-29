|
Janet Jones It is with great sadness the family of Janet Orlene Jones announces her passing after a brief struggle with pneumonia on August 7th, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Janet, cherished mother and wife and our enduring inspiration, will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, David; her children, Kimberly, Tiffany and Roe; her ten grandchildren and siblings Susan Fink and Clark Powell, Jr. Janet is preceeded in death by her mother, Edna Powell; father, Clark Powell; and brother, Patrick Powell. A private funeral service was held in her honor on September 20th and her ashes interred at Mt. Tahoma national cemetery. Memorial donations may be made In her name to the Washington Environmental Council.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019