Janet Lee McLeod

Janet Lee McLeod Janet Lee McLeod, 82 of Sumner, Wa died peacefully on November 6, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Janet was born October 14, 1937 to Ray and Frances Bock in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Sumner high school in 1955, where she was the daffodil princess and continued to live in Sumner her entire life. She married Doug McLeod shortly after high school and they raised four children Kevin (Kim), Kraig (Ann Marie), Mike (Lauri), and Kelli (Scott). Janet is a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Brewer. She loved her local sports teams, walking and playing bridge with her friends, boating in the Puget Sound, and all things Disney. Memorial service will be held November 30, 11:00 am at Sumner Methodist Church. Reception will follow immediately at the Abercrombie's Diner, 10314 Washington 162, Puyallup, WA 98374. Please wear your favorite Disney or Mickey Mouse to the reception and help us celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sumner High School Alumni Assn, Scholarship in the name of Janet McLeod. Please share memories & condolences at www.curnowfuneralhome.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 13, 2019
