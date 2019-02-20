Janet Mae Butterfield Janet Mae Butterfield passed away February 3, 2019 at 86 years of age. She was born in 1932 in Conrad, Montana. She passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, overlooking the beautiful Puget Sound, at her home in Steilacoom, WA. She is survived by her loving husband John Butterfield of 65 years with a wonderful and loving relationship. Married August 15, 1953. Janet and John spent 13 years as pastors of the Assemblies of God Churches in Brewster, Peshastin, and in Lakewood, WA. Janet is also survived by her children Greg Butterfield, Carmen Lindeman, and Philip Butterfield. Along with six grandchildren John Butterfield, Lauren Butterfield, Alyssa Butterfield, David Butterfield, Talia Lindeman, and Alexa Lindeman, her sister Melba O'Neill of Shelton, WA and her brother Al Perry who passed away August 28th 2018. Janet will be remembered by her family as loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and most importantly as a daughter of God. She loved Jesus with her whole soul. In her last few days she was heard many times saying, "Thank you Jesus." Janet's life was enriched by working for the Clover Park School District for 24 years. She worked in the guidance counselors' office at Hudtloff Jr. High School and as a library assistant at Lochburn Jr. High School. Hospice care was very near and dear to Janet's heart. For 20 years she trained and served with the Bridges Center for Grieving Children Program. She spent most of her years in the respite and grief programs. She supported many families as their loved ones transitioned from this life to the next. She stated, "I feel as though my God given gifts have been enriched and that my hospice training has helped me fulfill my goals in staying resourceful and of help to others." Janet was on the Northwest College alumnus board for many years and received the alumnus year award in 2005. Janet was a member of the Young Life Committee in Lakewood, WA and helped to establish a Young Life team at Lakes High School. Janet volunteered for Life Center's Thrift Store in Lakewood for several years. She and her husband traveled for 25 years to the Palm Springs area. They took extended trips to England, Western Europe, the Far East, Korea, China, Singa-pore, and traveled to Australia, and New Zealand. Janet was laid to rest February the 15th at 1:00pm at the Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Everett. Janet's memorial service is open to all who loved her. It will be held at Life Christian Center 1717 S. Union Ave. Tacoma, WA at 2:00 pm on March 1st 2019.



