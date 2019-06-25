Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Meehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Meehan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Meehan Obituary
Janet Meehan Janet Meehan was recently reunited with the love of her life and husband of 45 years, John Meehan. Jan, born March 1, 1949 in Spokane, WA, passed suddenly at home, June 3, 2019. Jan is survived by her daughter, Melinda (Phillip) Ringrose, son, Sean (Lisa) Meehan and grandsons, Tristan and Canyon Ringrose. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, John and parents, Jack and Betty Fife. Jan was a retired radiation technician. When she wasn't busy being a mom and grandmother, watching countless fast-pitch, baseball games and other sports, she loved to cook, bake, work in her garden and bask in the sun. She was known throughout the neighborhood for her beautiful rose gardens. During the holidays, if you were lucky, she treated you to a large plate of the 20 some different Christmas cookies and candies she baked each year. This is a tradition that will continue on in her memory. Our family would like to thank everyone that has expressed their love and support and offered endless prayers and thoughts of peace during this difficult time. Mom will be deeply missed, but we are finding solace in knowing she is alongside dad, looking down upon us, smiling together again. Per mom's request, there will not be a memorial service. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney Funeral Home
Download Now