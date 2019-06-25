Janet Meehan Janet Meehan was recently reunited with the love of her life and husband of 45 years, John Meehan. Jan, born March 1, 1949 in Spokane, WA, passed suddenly at home, June 3, 2019. Jan is survived by her daughter, Melinda (Phillip) Ringrose, son, Sean (Lisa) Meehan and grandsons, Tristan and Canyon Ringrose. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, John and parents, Jack and Betty Fife. Jan was a retired radiation technician. When she wasn't busy being a mom and grandmother, watching countless fast-pitch, baseball games and other sports, she loved to cook, bake, work in her garden and bask in the sun. She was known throughout the neighborhood for her beautiful rose gardens. During the holidays, if you were lucky, she treated you to a large plate of the 20 some different Christmas cookies and candies she baked each year. This is a tradition that will continue on in her memory. Our family would like to thank everyone that has expressed their love and support and offered endless prayers and thoughts of peace during this difficult time. Mom will be deeply missed, but we are finding solace in knowing she is alongside dad, looking down upon us, smiling together again. Per mom's request, there will not be a memorial service. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

