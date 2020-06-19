Janet Rosina Adkins
Janet Rosina Adkins 72, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, was called to her eternal resting place on May 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Larry Adkins, her three sons Darren, Michael and Christopher, her two daughters-in-law Tabitha and Wendy, her two grandsons Aaron and Noah, her sister Valerie Jones and brother-in-law Brian Jones, her brother John Rowland and a number of nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces and a great-great grand nephew. She has gone to be with the Lord, but is ever present in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved her. Janet was interred at the Tahoma National Cemetery on June 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Christ's Church, 941 S. Dash Point Road, Federal Way, WA 98003, on July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
