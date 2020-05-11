Janice Avril Janice Avril passed away on May 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jack of 61 years, her children Sue Merritt (Mike), Mike Avril (Danielle) and Margaret Avril-Snyder, three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Janice was born on October 11, 1934 in Bangor, Maine and was the youngest of six children. She moved to Washington for her father's job and eventually settled in Everett. She graduated from Seattle University and became a Registered Nurse. She worked in various health care institutions, retiring from St. Joseph Hospital. Janice was an avid reader, loved to knit and to celebrate the special accomplishments of her family by cheering them on. She never knew a stranger, always chatting with people she encountered. Although she didn't learn to drive, she enjoyed going on outings and trips, being chauffeured around. Janice's nurturing and caring nature was evident throughout her life. She helped several family members and friends in times of health needs, most notably her husband for several years. She was active in her church, loved playing with her grandkids and watching local sports teams on TV.



