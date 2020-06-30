Janice Barbee
Janice Barbee On June 26, 2020, Janice (Butcher) Barbee, loving wife, sister, and mother of two, died. Born March 3, 1947 to James and Patricia Butcher in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson high school and received her registered nursing degree from Tacoma Community College. Jan was a dedicated and invaluable Labor & Delivery nurse at St. Joseph hospital for over thirty years. Thousands of babies came into this world through her hands. Her grandchildren, Stella Keating and Harrison Clawson, were the joys of her life. She loved them unconditionally. She is survived by her husband, John Barbee, of thirty-one years. Daughter Lisa Keating (Dmitri). Son Jim Clawson (Jodi). Sister Jean Rhodes (Tom, James, Tessa, and Joey). As well as extended family, countless colleagues, and friends, who describe her always offering a smile of encouragement, a hug, and made everyone feel special. A celebration of life will occur when it is safe due to the coronavirus.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 30, 2020.
