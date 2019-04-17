Janice Morris Janice (Hager) Morris passed away at age 84, on March 30, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on May 3, 1934 in Duluth, MN to Lloyd and Mildred Hager. She grew up in Tacoma, where she made lifelong friendships at Lincoln High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Jack Morris. They lived in San Francisco and Fallon, NV while Jack was in the Navy, then moved back to Tacoma. She lived in New Orleans briefly, before settling permanently in Puyallup. She enjoyed painting, learning Spanish, Thai cooking, and writing plays, stories, and poetry. She was active in her children's schools, and as a 4-H and Cub Scout leader. She also started a small crafting business. She volunteered at All Saints Catholic Church, serving communion to the sick, teaching English, working at St. Francis House, and singing in the church choir. She helped at Good Samaritan Hospital in the gift shop, and made Santa hats and stockings to celebrate December babies. Despite living with Stiff Person Syndrome, she maintained a positive attitude, kept her sense of humor, read voraciously, and wrote poetry. She was also tech savvy for a woman born before television existed. The caregivers and residents at Young at Heart, where she lived her last few years, were like family to her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and sister, Lucille Owyen. She is survived by her brother Cliff (Joan) Cook, sons Jack (Cindy) Morris, Mike (Chris) Morris, and Dan (Carrie) Morris, daughter Jennifer (Tim) Van Hulle, twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Puyallup Valley St. Francis House at PO Box 156 Puyallup, WA 98371 or Kiwanis Camp Casey Memorial Fund at PO Box 31033 Seattle, WA 98103.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary