Janice Reeves Janice Sailer Reeves went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 20, 2020. She was born in Hebron, North Dakota on October 1, 1926 and moved to Tacoma, WA as a teenager with her mother and 2 brothers in 1942. After graduating from Lincoln HS, she went on to attend Knapp's Business College. As a young woman she worked in downtown Tacoma and met her future husband at the local USO. Mother was devoted to her husband, children, and her Catholic faith. She loved to laugh, garden, read, bake, shop garage sales, donate to charities, and oh Lordy, did she love her dark chocolate! Mom was well read, an intelligent woman, and constantly learning new things. She is preceded in death by husband, Thurman Reeves (Mike), son David Reeves, and bothers Donald and Eugene Sailer. Janice is survived by her children Michael (Annie) Reeves, Carol Reeves McDowell, Janine Reeves, Patrick (Bonnie) Reeves, Lynn Reeves, April (Glen) Tower, and her brother David (Gwen) Sailer. She has 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren for whom she was very proud. Our mother was the Matriarch of our family with a deep love for us all, including her church and friends. She will be profoundly missed. PLEASE visit DryerMortuary.com
