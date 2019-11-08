Home

Janis M. Ridler

Janis M. Ridler Obituary
Janis M Ridler God took my little angle home. Born 9-20-1948 in Port Orchard, WA. Passed away on 10-30-2019 in Tacoma, WA. She is survived by her husband of 23 years Ken, three step children; Stephanie (Tom), Ken Jr (Ashley), Chris (Bonnie). Eight grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, three sisters; Linda, Maria, Diana and two brothers; Bill and Richie and many many friends. Spread your wings and fly free of pain. You will suffer no more. Gone but not forgotten. I love you for ever my little angle.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2019
