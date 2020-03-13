|
|
Jason Allan Strader Jason Allan Strader went home to the Lord's arms, where there is no pain or suffering, on March 8th, at the age of 48. His life was one of service to others and love for his family. A native of Tacoma, Jason was born on September 15, 1971, to Debra and Richard Allan. Jason's much loved father preceded him in death. Jason always missed his dad, but they are enjoying each other's company now. Jason enjoyed a wonderful marriage to Nancy, his love and best friend. He took great pride in the athletic and professional accomplishments of his son, Tyler. Through his marriage to Nancy, Jason was blessed to have a large side of his family from Mexico, where he loved to travel and enjoy the culture, food, and company of his Mexican in-laws. He had a passion for travel, adventure, and classic country music. Jason worked for more than 25 years in the Franciscan Health System, where he loved his work in emergency services and was respected by his beloved colleagues. He spent his weekends attending Intrepid Church, where he helped run sound. He loved Seattle's sports teams, and often attended Seahawks or Sounders games with friends and family. While he loved traveling and sports, Jason's real passion was his family. His example shows us the importance of spending time with our children and going for walks with our loved ones. Jason is survived by his wife Nancy, son Tyler (Sabrina) mother Debra, brother Micah (Lindsay), brother Joel (Ryan), sister Jessica (Beau) and an extended family here in the US and Mexico. We are thankful to have had Jason, and we will always carry Jason's example of love and life in our hearts.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 13, 2020