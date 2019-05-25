Jason Allison Jason Ward Allison was born on June 13, 1983 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho and passed away on April 29, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. He leaves behind his mother, Wanda Allison and his two young daughters, Nevaeh and Brooklynn. He also leaves behind a large family: uncles, Ron Allison, Ray Allison, Tom Allison, Tim Allison, Mike Allison, and John Allen; aunts, Tina Allen, Michelle Hammer, and Jeanette Johnson; grandmother, Faye Allen; and cousins, Mike Allison, Luke Hammer, Levi Hammer, and TJ Allison. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Loutzenhiser, who loved Jason to the moon and back. Jason grew up in Coeur d' Alene until moving to Tacoma, Washington where he attended middle school and high school. He graduated from Foss High School in Tacoma in 2002. Jason loved fishing, hunting, camping, and bowling. He worked for Icon Roofing for many years and he loved working there. The family wishes, with all their heart, to thank Icon for the support and love they have shown Jason and his family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home Coeur d' Alene Chapel, 744 N. 4th St., Coeur d' Alene, ID 83814. Another memorial service will be held in Tacoma at a later date.

