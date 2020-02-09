|
Jason Edward Gay Feb. 10, 1970 Feb. 3, 2020 First-born child of Diana Burkett, his unexpected death is an immense loss that no words can adequately express. He is survived by his daughter Raquel and his son Jacob, Siblings; Justin, Hilary, Jodi, Jason A. and Tara, Aunts, Arie Block and Roberta Cantrell, Four cousins. He is an uncle and great uncle. His beloved nephew, son of Hilary and first-born grandchild to Diana, Austin Joseph Welling passed at 18 years old. Jason had many friends growing up; Wm. Norris, Paco Matler, Darrell Anton, Tim Foltz, Scott Salcido, Jeff Wright, Bill Stratton, the Edwardsons, George Hendricks, Dan Carpenter, Tom McGraw, only to name a few. The family wishes to thank Luke for the many ways that he has helped and supported us. Jason was so very charming, personable and friendly, He was such an animated speaker with a wonderful sense of humor. He was very artistic and enjoyed drawing and creating pictures in varying ways that made them all his own from his unique style. music was always a highlight in his life. We will miss his million-dollar smile, but we won't forget it. To have met him is to never forget him. Jason's spirit will carry on in the hearts of many and our blessings and prayers are always heard in the Kingdom of God and Jesus where he is now received. There will be a celebration of life for Jason in early March, info is posted on facebook. Please sign the on-line guest book at www.Tuell-Mckee.com Arrangements by Tuell-Mckee Funeral Home (253)-272-1414.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020