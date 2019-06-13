Home

Jason Ward Allison

Jason Ward Allison Obituary
Jason Ward Allison My Son rose on June 13th, 1983. My Son set on April 29th 2019. Jason Allison leaves behind his loving Mother, Wanda Allison of Lakewood, his Pride & Joy - 2 daughters: Brooklynn & Neveah Lynn, Uncle Rudy (Shonie), who shared his home & wonderful memories. Jason adored nephews, Ryan & David Allison, calling them his little Brothers. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & LONG list of Friends are mourning the unexpected loss of Jason. Jay was born in Idaho, moved to Washington & graduated from Foss High in Tacoma 2002. Jason was a hard worker, avid hunter, fisherman & excellent bowler ~ his love for his girls shined the brightest. Fly High JayBird ~ Your imprint on our Hearts will never be forgotten! Services to be held Saturday 6/15 @ 2pm @ Tacoma Calvary 1201 S "J" St Tacoma. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 13, 2019
