Jason Ward Allison My Son rose on June 13th, 1983. My Son set on April 29th 2019. Jason Allison leaves behind his loving Mother, Wanda Allison of Lakewood, his Pride & Joy - 2 daughters: Brooklynn & Neveah Lynn, Uncle Rudy (Shonie), who shared his home & wonderful memories. Jason adored nephews, Ryan & David Allison, calling them his little Brothers. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & LONG list of Friends are mourning the unexpected loss of Jason. Jay was born in Idaho, moved to Washington & graduated from Foss High in Tacoma 2002. Jason was a hard worker, avid hunter, fisherman & excellent bowler ~ his love for his girls shined the brightest. Fly High JayBird ~ Your imprint on our Hearts will never be forgotten! Services to be held Saturday 6/15 @ 2pm @ Tacoma Calvary 1201 S "J" St Tacoma. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 13, 2019