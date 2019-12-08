Home

Jay Bateman Jay Scott Bateman passed away peacefully at home on December 2nd, 2019 with his daughter Natashia at his side. Jay was born in Burien, WA to Morris and Jacqueline Bateman on November 3, 1962 and grew up in Renton, WA. Jay had a long career in the construction industry working for Stripe Rite, across the state of Washington. His fiery personality and quick wit is and will remain legendary in our hearts. He will be sorely missed. Jay was preceded in death by his father Morris. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Bateman, his brothers; Steven Bateman (Shar), Greg Bateman (Betty), Jim Bateman, his sister; Sherry Bateman-Brekke (Glen), his son; Dwayne Bateman, and his daughter; Natashia Overhoff. Your wicked sense of humor and one-liners will be missed, Jay-Bird. A grave side service will be held at Sumner City Cemetery on Thursday December 12th at 10 am (12324 Valley Ave E, Puyallup WA) with a celebration of life immediately following at the Fabulous Fifties Hall (455 St Helens Ave, Tacoma WA)
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019
