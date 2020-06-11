Jay Paul Gruber Our dear friend, Jay Gruber, a resident of Gig Harbor WA since 2013, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020; he was 84. Jay was born in Yonkers, NY, moving with his mother, father and sister to the Los Angeles area when he was about 13 years old. He was an Air Force veteran, then attended college at UCLA in southern California, became a computer analyst and went on to work for Lockheed Aircraft for many years. Jay moved to Georgia in 1991 when Lockheed moved their Burbank CA offices to Marietta GA, retiring in the late 1990's. Jay married Jan Smith in the 1960's and they had daughter Robin (husband Arthur Cruz and their son, Casey, Jay's grandson) of California and son Will Gruber (girlfriend Jennifer Thompson) of Wisconsin. Then with second wife Gail Porcasi, they raised Gail's daughters Athene (husband Barry Britzman & their daughters Enea & Aurora) and Monette Menne (her son Damon). Jay is survived by his current significant-other (and former wife), Coni Cushman. He and Coni married in 1984 and divorced in 1991 but remained fast friends. They reunited in 2013 and lived together in Gig Harbor. Jay had a full life and was an avid sports fan, especially NBA (Boston Celtics), NFL (LA Rams & Seattle Seahawks) & MLB (NY Yankees & Seattle Mariners). He worked out at a gym almost every day and loved to eat, especially sweets! He had many wonderful friends in several states who kept in touch with him over the years; he and Coni were so grateful and touched by that. His friends remember him for his sense of humor and generous (competitive!) nature. Jay was truly loved by all and we miss him. Information will follow about a memorial; none is planned at this time. Please visit Jay's obituary and photos at Haven of Rest Mortuary and Crematory, www.havenrest.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 11, 2020.