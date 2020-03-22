|
Jean Agnes Byers Jean Agnes (Raehsler) Byers, age 64, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington after a difficult and recurring battle with sepsis and diabetic complications. Jean was born in Baldwin, Wisconsin on January 25, 1956 on a farm to James and Marjorie Raehsler. She was the second of five girls. At the age of six, Jean was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, which led to many medical challenges over the next 58 years. She married the love of her life Geoff Byers 23 years ago, and they enjoyed a blessed and incredible life together. As a child, Jean always wanted to be a teacher. She was able to reach her dream profession at age 40. She taught 5th grade for many years. She always found a way to get her students and those around her to excel and be their best. Jean cared deeply for those around her; guided people with her love, wisdom and strength; and helped with decisions, always considering their best interests. She was a fierce and strong woman. She always fought for what was right even when it wasn't the popular opinion. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, vacationing on long motorcycle trips with her husband, sewing, and scrapbooking. Jean is survived by her loving husband Geoff; daughters Stephanie (Thomas) and Shaundra (Hans); granddaughters Delaney, Audra, Elia, Taelyn and Kiera; sisters Gloria (Darryl), Renee (Kelly) and Bev (Dennis); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean was preceded in death by her parents James and Marjorie and her eldest sister Susie. The world has lost a guiding light. She will be missed. In lieu of a service or flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. There will be a picnic potluck later in the summer to celebrate Jean's life.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020