Jean Anora (Seals) Anderson 8-6-1925 to 4-8-2019 In remembering our mother, we are struck by how strongly her Norwegian ancestry was reflected through her modesty, hospitality and generosity. Music, literature, movies, gardening, junk shops, golf and volksmarching were Mom's joys - especially while in the company of friends and family. An impressive collection of shoes earned her the family nickname - Imelda. Born to Elmer and Christine (Evenson) Seals in Tacoma, WA in 1925, mom played violin in the Tacoma Junior Symphony as a young girl and later became an accomplished classical pianist. Mom was an executive secretary for Weyerhaeuser Co. and at St. Joseph's Hospital's Risk Management section until retirement. Including the many dear friends that mom made throughout her life, she leaves behind her daughters Nora (Kenneth) John of Marysville, WA and Drew Peterson of Edmonds, WA as well as her step-daughter Vernice (John) Lade of Olympia, WA, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pre-deceasing our mother were her beloved husband, Lennard Axel and her brother, Clinton Seals. We will always treasure the memories of our mother - her sense of adventure, her wit, her style - but mostly the love and devotion she showed us all. Rest now, Mama. Our family thanks Dr. Kathryn Harris, Providence Hospice and Sunrays Family Home who have provided such tender care for our mom. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of our mother may be made by visiting www.depts.washington.edu/mbwc/be-involved/make-a-gift "Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund" or the . A private gathering will be held later. Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.

