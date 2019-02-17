|
Jean Cserepes Jean Vernette Cserepes 89 of Tacoma, Wa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 29th with her family by her side. Jean was born on August 14, 1929 in Ketchikan Alaska to Mable and Newman Moe. Jean attended Ketchikan High School. Jean met her sweetheart J. Michael "Mike" Cserepes in Ketchikan the two were married on June 7, 1947 and moved their family to Washington in 1964. Jean enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and sewing but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Jean is survived by her children Jerry Cserepes of Bend, OR; David (Marilou) Cserepes of the Phillipines; Jan (Merv) Henderson of Seattle, WA; Deb (Roger) Schrotenboer of Sunnyside, WA; Carolyn Cserepes of Edmonda, WA; Sue (Martin) Beisley of Bremerton, WA; Cheryl (Tracy) Hansen of Twin Falls, ID; 32 Grandchildren and 50++ Great-Grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Mike, two sons Tom Cserepes and Steven Cserepes, her mother Mable Grytness, her step-father Ben Grytness, her father Newman Moe and her sister Norma Latch. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403, 208-272-1414
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019